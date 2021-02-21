Meerut Woman ‘beaten to death’, husband held

A 40-year-old woman was beaten to death allegedly by her husband and in-laws in Meerut’s Shahstri Nagar locality under the Nauchandi police station limits on Sunday morning.

The police have detained her husband, Sanjay Luthra, and are investigating the role of others. The couple has a nine-year-old daughter.

The police learned about Chanda’s death after being informed by her husband that she died on Sunday morning. “When we reached their place, we found that there were injury marks on her body, which raised our suspicion, and have taken the husband into custody. But he has not been formally arrested.

We are probing further to ascertain who others were involved in her death, ”said Meerut (city) SP Akhilesh Narain Singh.