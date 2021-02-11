Meeting at his own center, Mihir Goswami did not get a call! BJP’s original new conflict in public national

Mihir Goswami claims that the party did not talk to him properly about this.

#Kochbihar: Meeting at his center. But he is missing. Yes, MLA Mihir Goswami, who had just left the grassroots and joined the BJP, could not be seen on the Shahi Mancha in Kochbihar. Anger was not hidden. The BJP’s entanglement came out of the bag.

Mihir Goswami claims that the party did not talk to him properly about this. Mihir, who is quite angry, is also seen screaming. Later, the organizers brought him to the royal stage. But by then the meeting had begun. Mihir is no longer on stage.

The news reached Amit Shah’s ears. Amit Shah held a press conference keeping Mihir by his side. Shah did not fail to explain that he was important. Mihir also took a step forward in resolving this suffocating situation. After all is said and done, there is a communication gap.

I want to occupy the mind of the north. Amit Shah knows very well. That is why Shah was saying today, I am telling the tea workers that the BJP government will solve all your problems. Shah further said, “We will make such a tourist center in North Bengal so that people come from all over the country. But even after hundreds of attempts, the rhythm was cut. The original new conflict could not be avoided. The biggest challenge for the BJP is to avoid this conflict and discomfort in the coming days.

