Mega Dog Show Draws Major Attention

By Sumana Das

Kolkata, January 27th, 2021: Dumdum Youth Canine Association organised a “Mega Dog Show” on 24th January from 4 p.m. onwards at Dum Dum Private Road Old Quarter Ground. Around 200 breeds of dog had participated in this show. Prof. Sougata Roy, Member of Parliament and Prof. Bratya Basu, Minister in charge of Science and Technology were graced the function.

In four categories top ranked dogs were felicitated. Specially abled dogs were also showcased.

“This is first time we are organising this show. We are awarding in four categories. Total prize money amount is Rs. 65000. This show felicitated best dog handler too,” Susmit Shah, one of organiser of the show said.