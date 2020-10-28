Merlin Group Presents 2nd edition of “Merliner Sera Pujo ”

Durga Puja in Covid times has been celebrated with pomp and gaiety in Kolkata. Merlin Group had announced the second edition of “Merliner Sera Pujo Award” this year with adherence to all safety protocols and hygiene norms as per the Calcutta High Court verdict.

Ace singer Soumitra Roy, founder member of noted Bangla Band Bhoomi had engaged with the residents of Merlin Housing apartments across Kolkata, Hooghly and Howrah on Mahasaptami and Mahashtami while paying a visit to the Puja Idols. He played the traditional drummer and also crooned on request of Merlin residents. Actress Alivia Sarkar also visited different puja pandals in Merlin Housing apartments on Mahanavami.

Announcing the initiative Saket Mohta, Managing Director , Merlin Group said, “Durga Puja is all about celebrating together and offering puja in a simple manner with devotion. We observed this year Durga Puja across our Housing apartments and took our second edition of “Merliner sera pujo” with the objective of creating joy and engagement among our valued residents. We thank our esteemed judges – Shri Soumitra Roy and Alivia Sarkar for being there with us beating the pandemic with all protocols”.

Merlin Group has organized the second edition of “Merliner Sera Pujo” across 1700 apartments spanning in 12 Merlin Housing complexes. It touched over 7000 residents and their guests this year who offered the puja with the hope and faith in combating the covid 19.

Fever FM has associated with Merliner Sera Pujo as its exclusive radio partner.