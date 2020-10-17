Mi India launches Trinayan; Uses Technology to bring Durga Puja live to users

Mi India, the number one smartphone and smart TV brand, today announced a unique

initiative to bring alive the festivities around Durga Puja. As part of the festive offerings, Mi India will be

organizing Trinayan, a first-of-its-kind online portal wherein with the help of technology, the brand aims to

digitally bring together consumers to enjoy and celebrate the festival live from the comfort of their

homes. To add to the festivities, Mi India has partnered with singer Rupam Islam in Kolkata to launch a

digital music video celebrating togetherness despite distances.

Speaking on the announcement, Sunil Baby, Director-Offline Sales Operations at Mi India, said, “At Mi

India we are always looking at creating new and innovative experiences for our fans. Durga Puja is a

festival celebrated with great pride and enthusiasm, and to continue the same in spirit this year, Mi India

is proud to announce Trinayan, an absolutely novel concept to celebrate and be part of the festivities

keeping in mind the new social distancing norms.

Keeping up with the battle for light against the dark, we decided to use technology to bring some of the

biggest pujas of Kolkata live to our consumers’ home for a non-stop celebration. We are confident that

this experience coupled with some exciting new offers, will kickstart the momentum and add more joy to

this festive season.”

Overcoming the challenges of limited entry at the beautifully decorated Pandals this year, Trinayan – an

online portal will enable devotees to virtually visit their favorite pandals and ensure that they are part of all

the auspicious rituals.Starting from Durga Maa Udbodhan (inauguration of the doll) till Dashami Sindoor

Khela – Bijaya, Trinayan will be covering everything with the help of 40 cameras placed at 10 of the most

famous Durga Puja Pandals.

Covering Ballygunge Cultural Association, FD Block, Mudiyali, Telaprottay, Behala Club, Gennex- Behala,

Shapoorji, Unitech, Sherwood Estate & VIP Enclave, this concept will allow devotees to get virtual access

to all these Puja pandals. Users will be able to see the live puja by logging onto

www.onlinedurgapuja.com on their mobile and laptops. Trinayan footage will go live 24×7 from 19 th

October to 26 th October.

To add to the festivities Mi India has partnered with singer Rupam Islam for the second time in a row, and

will be launching a special music video on the occassion called, Aamar Pujo. The song will be about

overcoming the current challenges and reconnecting with loved ones to celebrate the festival in your own

special way, thus bringing together the quintessential spirit of Durga Puja and encapsulating its festive

feel.

Durga Puja offers will also be available for Mi Fans from 17 th October to 31 st October. The special offer

will extend to all Mi India devices including all the new launches. With each purchase, users will be

entitled to a daily and weekly lucky draw with attractive Mi India products like Mi TVs, Mi Notebooks, Mi

Bands and Mi Trimmers among others as prizes. These offers are valid across all Mi Preferred Partner

stores and offline stores. Additionally, Mi fans will also stand a chance to win cool products from the

brand through SMS based lottery.