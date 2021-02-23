Michelle accuses Dimpal Bhal of lying about Juliet, takes Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 house by storm

The atmosphere has become too intense and emotional inside the compound of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 house. Contestant Dimpal Bhal has established herself as a force to reckon with in the house in a very short span of time. She has won the admiration and respect of most housemates by narrating her life’s story, and especially about the death of her friend that changed her life.

Dimpal shared a tragic story about her childhood friend Juliet, who she considers as her guardian angel. She recalled that Juliet passed away when they were both returning home from school. And she narrated the story in great detail. She also said that she visited Juliet’s parents about two decades later recently. And Dimpal said she found out from her parents that Juliet considered her as her best and always talked about her with her mother. She also tattooed Juliet’s date of birth on the side of her hand in her friend’s memory. Dimpal’s story moved everyone in the house to tears. And RJ Firoz predicted that her story was so powerful that she will decide the course of this game.

It seems not everyone was as impressed as Firoz predicted. TV couple Firoz Khan and Sajna and actor Michelle entered the show as wild contestants. And with them came a flurry of questions about Dimpal’s story. Michelle raised serious questions about the genuineness of Dimpal’s story. She went so far as to equate Dimpal’s story to Drishyam. She accused Dimpal of planning all of it well in advance.

Dimpal had said that when she met Juliet’s mother, she had the opportunity to wear the school dress of her late friend. Michelle questioned how a 20-something Dimpal fit into the schoolgirl’s uniform.

Michelle’s accusations took the house by storm on Monday’s episode. Dimpal became inconsolable hearing Michelle’s accusations against her. And the housemates now seem to be in a predicament, not sure whom to believe: Michelle or Dimpal?

In the meantime, Dimpal’s sister Thinkal Bhal has vowed to clear her sister’s name. Dimple met Juliet’s mother a few months ago. She (Juliet’s mom) had treasured her daughter’s dress. Till then, Dimpal didn’t even know Juliet treated her as a best friend. Juliet was the tallest girl in their class and Dimpal hasn’t changed much physically after her surgery. She is advised to maintain a low BMI so that it will be easy for her physique, as she is still under medication, ”Thinkal told Times of India.

She has claimed that soon she will go on television with Juliet’s mother and put an end to all these accusations once and for all.