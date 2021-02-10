Micromax enters North East mainline retail market with its latest IN Note 1 & IN 1b smartphones Micromax forays with presence in over 1800 stores across Assam, Nagaland and Tripura through channel partners in North East

Micromax Informatics Ltd., India’s very own smartphone and consumer electronics brand today announced its entry into offline retail in the states of North East with its newly launched smartphones under the ‘IN’ brand. The company is partnering with Datamation, Akash Communication, Music Den, Web Net across the three states of Assam, Tripura and Nagaland to cater to the increasing demand for IN smartphones across the region.

Commenting on the announcement, Rahul Sharma, Co-Founder, Micromax India, “We are overwhelmed with the response that our IN smartphones have received from consumers across the country. When you make a comeback #INdiaKeLiye, and it is reciprocated with love and trust, it only pushes us to keep working hard and raising the benchmark. It is our endeavour to ensure that we are available across every access point for our customers and our presence in retail stores are a step towards the same.”

As part of its retail expansion, Micromax is partnering with the top channel partners across seven states including Assam, Nagaland, Tripura, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa & Gujarat to provide access to consumers. Micromax has been a front-runner in democritising technology for over a decade and aims to provide the new age Indian consumer, performance-oriented products that are one-up in technology and offer flaunt worthy tech. The super fast performance is supported by Pure Android OS wherein we don’t sell you ads and don’t sell your data and provide a snappy and secure experience.

After the successful launch of the brand’s ‘IN series’ – IN note 1 in the mid-range that defines India’s style and the budget champion IN 1b for the new Indian consumer. Micromax has been working on constantly improving the user experience by providing timely software updates which is the brand promise for IN series.

Micromax has a strong network of retailers and distributors across India and aims to provide holistic services from pre-sale to after sale services to its consumers. Furthermore, the brand has strengthened its service through initiatives like 60 minutes express service promise, Single day problem resolution and Quick query closure through WhatsApp. Currently the brand has a presence of 1000+ service centres across India.

____________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Like this: Like Loading...