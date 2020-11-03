Micromax makes a comeback in the smartphone category with performance oriented ‘IN note 1’ and ‘IN 1b’ at disruptive prices

Micromax Informatics Ltd., India’s very own smartphone and consumer electronics brand, today unveiled their first smartphones under the‘in mobiles’ brand – ‘IN note 1’ in the mid-range and a budget champion ‘IN1b’. With a focus on high performance, the new smartphones offer powerful MediaTek G Series with HyperEngineGaming Technology with pure Android OS experience.

The IN note 1 will be available in 4GB + 64GB/ 4GB + 128GB in white and green colors whereas the IN 1b will be available in 2GB + 32GB/4GB + 64GB in purple, blue and green. Registration for both the smartphones will begin from November 3rd onwards on Flipkart and micromaxinfo.com and will go on sale from November 24th, 2020 & November 26th, 2020 respectively. This will be followed by retail channels across the country.

· Pure android OS experience, NO bloatware, NO advertisements

· Guaranteed security patches and updates for two years

· Type C charger for the first time in under 8K segment

Commenting on the launch announcement, Rahul Sharma, Co-Founder, Micromax India, said, “With the launch of ‘in mobiles’ today, we have ushered into a new era of Indian smartphones to introduce power packed, feature rich products. In line with our vision of democratising technology, these Made in India smartphones offer the best-in-segment specifications at ‘in for India’ prices. We will continue to raise the bar higher for both design and technology to address the requirements of our customers. We have received an overwhelming response from customers for the ‘in’ brand. We are positive that with the new range of smartphones, we will continue to garner the love and support of our customers.”

IN note 1: The IN note 1 comes with the powerful MediaTek Helio G85 processor for ultimate gaming performance. It comes with MediaTekHyperEngine Gaming Technology to ensure no lags and a seamless gaming experience. It further sports a 6.67-inch punch hole ultra-bright FHD+ display to experience high-end graphics with an immersive experience. The IN note 1 packs a 48MP AI Quad Camera with 16MP wide angle selfie camera with interesting modes and effects. The AI is capable of recognizing scenarios and objects and optimizes them instantly for better results. It also has a night vision mode for better low light pictures. The smartphone is powered by a solid 5,000mAh battery setup with reverse charging capability and comes with an 18W fast charger in the box. This smartphone also has WiFi support for 5GHz which helps you get speeds of upto 1 GBPS on your wifi and also supports voice over Wifi.

IN 1b: IN 1b comes with a MediaTek Helio G35processor, for the best processing power and the MediaTekHyperEngine Gaming Technology for a lag free experience. This sports a 6.5 inch mini-drop HD+ display, AI Dual camera with 13MP primary+ 2MP depth sensor and an 8MP selfie camera. This too has a 5,000mAh battery setup with reverse charging capability and comes with USB C type charging with a fast 10W charger in the box. A very first in the category, the IN 1b offers a 4GB RAM with 64GB of storage memory.

Price Details:

Model Memory Price IN note1 4GB + 64GB INR 10,999 IN note1 4GB + 128GB INR 12,499 IN1b 2GB + 32GB INR 6,999 IN1b 4GB + 64GB INR 7,999

Product features:

IN note1

Exceptional camera with AI sensors and distinctive features: Setting an unbeatable industry standard at this price-point, the device exceptionally packs a 48MP AI Quad Camera in which one can easily enhance pictures to capture the right quality. This AI is capable of recognizing scenarios and objects and optimizes them instantly for better, effective and life-like results. It also has night vision for better low light pictures and wider angle 16 MP front camera with interesting modes and effects for meme-lovers to make, shoot and save GIFs directly.

Long battery life with fast charging: The device has a solid 5000mAh battery that lasts up to 2 days and it comes with a 18W fast charger in the box. It also supports reverse charging for this device, i.e., one can charge other devices with its powerful battery. So now, with note 1, it’s time for customers to enjoy a holistic gaming experience, with wide angle shots and selfies all through the day, without the low battery signal interrupting all their fun.

Connectivity: This smartphone comes with WiFi support which helps users get speeds of upto 1 GBPS on your wifi and also supports voice over Wifi. The device will be available for customers to choose between two colours,white and green.

Memory: IN note1 comes in two variants – one with 4GB RAM + 64GB of storage memory and other variants is equipped with 4GB RAM + 128GB storage

IN 1b

HD+ Display with a 6.5-inch screen: It has a 6.5 inch Mini-drop HD+ display to cater to all the customers’ wants and needs, whether to use it for online classes or online gaming, it is the perfect fit especially in times like these wherein the whole world is turning digital.

AI Dual Camera with in-built beauty modes: A champion in the camera department, it comes with an AI Dual camera, 13MP primary camera + 2MP depth sensor, and an 8MP front camera with varied beauty modes for the customers to take all their beautiful selfies without the help of a third-party app for editing.

Memory: The most exciting feature about this smartphone is that the very first in this category ,IN 1b comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage memory making it the best combination of material and features.

The product will be available in three colours, i.e. purple, green and blue.