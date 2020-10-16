Micromax unveils its new brand avatar – ‘in’

Micromax Informatics Ltd., India’s very own consumer electronics brand, today unveiled a new sub brand- ‘in’, as it makes a comeback in the smartphone segment. The announcement comes on the heels of the PLI approvals sanctioned by the Government of India, moving a step closer to realising the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Mr. Rahul Sharma, Co-founder, Micromax launched the ‘in’ brand earlier today on the company’s digital handles. On the brand introduction of ‘in’, he said, “We are delighted to make a comeback in the India market with our sub brand ‘in’. When you have the word India or ‘in’ on you, it gives you a sense of responsibility. The weight of a billion hopes. But bigger than anything is the pride it gives. Our endeavour is to bring India on the global smartphone map again with ‘in’ mobiles.

India is one the top five mobile gaming markets in the world, and with the ‘in’ brand we will provide a bona fide choice that will allow consumers to edge ahead with high performance oriented products, without infringing on their privacy.”

The new avatar is inspired by the fun, bold and aspirational Indian millennials, who are looking for performance oriented products for their digital journey on the go and are set to drive India’s success story. The brand colour and overall visual identity is inspired by India’s blue colours – the blue that we are recognized by. With its brand promise to bring uncompromised performance and a secure user experience, Micromax plans to holistically build and grow the smartphone ecosystem, where Indian consumers can truly benefit.

YouTube link: https://youtu.be/aRo69b1wTNg

To begin the strategic re-entry into the smartphone segment, Micromax plans to invest INR 500 crore and will build products from ground-up for the new-age Indian consumer. It will be introducing a new range of smartphones under the ‘in’ brand.

Micromax has state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities across 2 locations in India including Bhiwadi and Hyderabad. The brand has a capacity of producing over 2 million phones per month. Furthermore, the brand is working on strengthening its already established retail and distribution network. Currently it has a retail presence of more 10K+ outlets and over 1000+ service centres across India.

Micromax has many firsts to its credit including the Longest Battery Phone, Dual SIM Phone, Qwerty Device, Gaming Device, Women’s Line of Devices, Universal Remote Control Phone, MTV Phone, Dockable Bluetooth Device and Edutainment Tablet.

About Micromax Informatics Limited:

Micromax Informatics is India’s home grown consumer electronics brand. Over the past decade, Micromax has pioneered the democratisation of technology in India – by offering affordable innovations through their product offerings and removing barriers for large scale adoption of advanced technologies. Micromax is a brand which is close to the heart of the youth, and celebrates the vibrancies of life and empowerment.