Microsoft adds Hindi to its Text Analytics service to strengthen Sentiment Analysis support for businesses

Microsoft has announced the addition of Hindi as the latest language under its Text Analytics service to further support businesses and organizations with customer Sentiment Analysis. Text Analytics is part of the Microsoft Azure Cognitive Services. Using this service, organizationscan find out what people think of their brand or topic as this enables analyzing Hindi text for clues about positive, neutral, or negative sentiment. The Text Analytics service can be used for any textual / audio input or feedback in combination with Azure Speech-to-Text service. This new development enables Sentiment Analysis for the most spoken language in India and the fourth most spoken language in the world.