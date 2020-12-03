Microsoft and NSDC join hands for the Imagine Cup 2021 in India

Microsoft India and the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) are

joining hands for the India edition of the Microsoft Imagine Cup 2021, an annual innovation challenge for

students and technology enthusiasts. Imagine Cup is a global competition designed to empower students

to apply artificial intelligence and other technologies to solve some of the world’s most critical social and

sustainability issues.

This year’s Imagine Cup will be held virtually with students competing to solve global challenges across

four categories: Earth, Education, Health, and Lifestyle.

As knowledge partner, NSDC will enable nation-wide reach of the competition across states, districts, and

skill development centers. Together, Microsoft and NSDC will conduct virtual Imagine Camps across the

country to drive awareness and educate students about the use of advanced technologies in their

projects. Students will get a chance to hear from past winners of the Imagine Cup about their experience

and advice on tips and tricks.

Speaking about this, Dr. Rohini Srivathsa, National Technology Officer, Microsoft, said, “As

economies focus on building resilience, we are witnessing the power of technology and innovation to

solve some of the world’s toughest challenges at scale. The Imagine Cup serves as a platform for the

youth of India to couple technology with innovative ideas and build something that matters to them,

makes a difference in their communities and creates societal impact. Our partnership with NSDC is aimed

at empowering young people across the country to collaborate, innovate and build for a sustainable

future.”

Commenting on the initiative, Dr. Manish Kumar, MD & CEO, NSDC, said, “The country’s economic

development depends on innovations, high-tech jobs and new-age skills. Imagine Cup underscores the

importance of skills and learning in achieving inclusive and sustainable development of the youth. It is our

endeavour to provide opportunities and platforms to harness their talent and prepare them for a globally

competitive world. NSDC is pleased to join hands with Microsoft and exchange knowledge related to

digital skills demand and future requirements.”

About the Imagine Cup:

Imagine Cup is Microsoft’s flagship technology and innovation challenge for students, designed to inspire

students to create innovative solutions that tackle some of the world’s biggest social, environmental, and

health challenges. Held annually since 2003, the Microsoft Imagine Cup is the world’s premier student

technology competition, affectionately known by participants as the “Olympics of student technology

competitions.”

Imagine Cup 2021:

The 2021 edition of Imagine Cup will be the first virtual edition of the challenge. At Imagine Cup 2021,

students and technology enthusiasts aged 16+ are invited to build unique technology solutions leveraging

Microsoft’s technology to build purpose-driven solutions. The competition will be held in four rounds for

participants:

 Registration and Microsoft Learn Challenge

 Regional Knockout Series: Project submission

 National semifinals

 India finals online

Registrations are now open and will close on December 31, 2020.

Awards: The top two teams from India will get a guaranteed spot in the world finals and will be mentored

by Microsoft experts. Four teams (1 per category-Earth, Education, Health and Lifestyle) will get a chance

to win a Surface Go 2, with various other prizes for runners up and round winners. At the world finals, the

top four teams will be awarded USD 10,000 each for the best solution in each category. The world

champion will take home, the Imagine Cup and win an additional USD 75,000 along with a mentorship

opportunity with Microsoft’s CEO Satya Nadella.