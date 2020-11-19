Microsoft announces Dynamics 365 Project Operations in India

Microsoft has announced the general availability of its Dynamics 365 Project Operations

solution across India. It has been developed to help service-based businesses in unifying operational

workflows to provide visibility, collaboration, and insights to drive success across teams, from prospects

to payments to profit. An all in one application, it uses real-time analytics to connect and empower

leadership, sales, resourcing, project management, and accounting teams with the visibility needed to

deliver services to customers on-time and on-budget.

Service organizations often face challenges arising from disparate systems and data silos which impact

their success. These issues lead to inadequacies in client expansion, collaboration between project

managers, visibility & mobility of team members, workforce optimization, agility among business leaders,

and timely billing. Managing projects in different systems results in lack of visibility & transparency,

increasing manual processes, lowering accuracy, slowing timelines, cost overruns, and even higher

attrition rates. Therefore, service-based businesses are accelerating cloud adoption to benefit from the

increased streamlining, productivity and efficiency that comes with cloud-based software and enterprise

business solutions.

Rajiv Sodhi – COO, Microsoft India, said, “In today’s evolving business landscape, service

organizations are looking for flexible and scalable ways to address their functional requirements. Through

Microsoft Dynamics 365 Project Operations, we are committed to helping service-based businesses

succeed in a highly competitive market. The solution will help organizations in winning new deals,

tracking & managing projects throughout their lifecycle, retaining best people, and increasing profit

margins. We believe that Microsoft Dynamics 365 Project Operations will truly enable businesses to

reimagine project management by bringing together cross-functional teams to deliver differentiated

customer experiences.”

Built on the Microsoft Power Platform, Dynamics 365 Project Operations brings together capabilities from

Dynamics 365 Project Service Automation, Dynamics 365 Finance, and Microsoft Project. It integrates

with an organization’s current enterprise systems helping drive business growth across their sales and

delivery processes, without the need to rip and replace existing systems. Businesses can also easily

scale Project Operations using Microsoft Power Platform and other Dynamics 365 applications, like

Dynamics 365 Marketing, Dynamics 365 Human Resources, and Dynamics 365 Customer Service. It can

easily adapt to changing market conditions by connecting with other Microsoft apps and services,

including Dynamics 365, Microsoft Teams, SharePoint, and Microsoft 365.

The solution offers customized capabilities for various functions:

 Leaders get better access to business insights, data, and AI capabilities for faster decision

making, and increased visibility. The Power BI tool helps CXOs in understanding upcoming

business needs.

 Sales is enabled to win more deals and accelerate sales cycle with fast, accurate quotes, flexible

pricing, and seamless transitions from estimate to execution. They can also use Microsoft

Dynamics 365 Sales to improve customer experience.

 Project managers can accelerate project delivery with built-in Microsoft Project capabilities. They

can also track their project efficiently and collaborate across the project lifecycle using a single

management dashboard.

 Resourcing and HR can optimize workforce utilization, by aligning right people with right skills to

right projects, improving quality and helping retain top performers. Managers can also anticipate

resourcing needs with intelligent scheduling.

 Finance managers can improve cash-flow by accurately invoicing customers and managing

payables, and ensure compliance with published standards and practices. They can also track

project spends, and payables with invoicing and purchase order management. Dynamics 365

Finance helps them keep track of key business parameters, viz. revenue, gross margin, and

project profitability.

 Team members can increase productivity, compliance, & submit, approve, process, and

reconcile time and expenses, from anywhere. They can also use Microsoft Teams as a secure

hub for all documents, calls, meetings and more.

Microsoft has deep expertise and rich history with front office, back office, collaboration, productivity, and

project management. Microsoft Dynamics 365 ​Project Operations builds on the company’s depth of

expertise and existing applications across all functional pillars of service-based businesses to increase

their agility.