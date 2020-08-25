Navigation
Microsoft introduces Hindi and English to Text-to-Speech service
Microsoft India has announced the addition of English (India) and Hindi to its Neural Text to Speech (Neural TTS) service language set. The two Indian languages are among the 15 new dialects added to the service enabled with state-of-the-art AI audio quality. Neural TTS is a part of the Azure Cognitive Services and converts text to lifelike speech for a more natural interface. The service also provides customizable voices, fine-tuned auto control, and flexible deployment from cloud to edge. With natural-sounding speech that matches the stress patterns and intonation of human voices, Neural TTS significantly reduces listening fatigue when users are interacting with AI systems. This makes the service ideal for developing interfaces to communicate with the customers.

