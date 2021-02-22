Microsoft Surface Pro 7+, Surface Hub 2S launched in India; Check price, features and more

Microsoft Today launched the Surface Pro 7+ and the Surface Hub 2S 85-inch in India. The Surface Pro 7+ was globally launched in January and is now available for purchase in India. The new Surface Pro 7+ is a minor upgrade over the Surface Pro 7 that launched in 2019. The new Surface features specifications like Intel‘s Tiger Lake CPUs, more RAM and an LTE variant.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ specifications

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ sports a 12.3-inch 2,736 × 1,824 PixelSense Display with 267 PPI. The device also runs on Windows 10. The Surface Pro 7+ can be equipped with up to an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 CPU. The LTE variant of the Surface Pro 7+ can be equipped with up to the 11th-Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 CPU.

The Surface Pro 7+ i3 variants will feature UHD graphics while the Core i5 / i7 variants will come with Intel Xe Graphics. The LTE variant of the Surface Pro 7+ also gets up to 16GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB SSD storage, while the Wi-Fi variant gets up to 32GB RAM and 1TB storage.

For connectivity, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ supports Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C port, a USB Type-A port, a 3.5mm headphone port, and a microSD card reader. The LTE variant also gets a SIM card slot. The device also gets 1.6W stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and dual far-field studio mics. There is also an 8MP rear-facing camera and a 5MP front-facing camera.

Microsoft Surface Hub 2S 85-inch specifications

The Microsoft Surface Hub 2S features an 85-inch 4K screen with 3,840 × 2,160 resolution and 20 simultaneous touchpoints. The device is powered by the 8th Gen Intel Core I5 ​​CPU along with Intel UHD Graphics 620. There is also 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Connectivity options for the Surface Hub 2S include a USB Type-A, mini-Display Port, HDMI, USB Type-C with Display Port, RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet, three more USB Type-C ports, Wi-Fi 5, and Bluetooth 5.0. The Surface Hub 2S also features 3-way stereo speakers. There is also a camera on the device with 4K support, USB-C connectivity.

Pricing and availability

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ is priced starting at Rs 83,999 for the base model that features a Core i3 CPU, 8GB RAM, and 128GB SSD storage. The top-end configuration can cost you up to Rs. 2,58,499. Meanwhile, the Microsoft Surface Hub 2S 85-inch is priced at Rs 21,44,999 and will be available from March 3.