Navigation
COVID-19 Positive Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay Admitted to the hospital
Kolkata Updates National News

COVID-19 Positive Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay Admitted to the hospital

1 min read

By PTI

West Bengal Power Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, who was advised home isolation after he tested positive for COVID-19 last week, was on Tuesday admitted to a private hospital here as there was no improvement in his condition, health department officials said.

The septuagenarian was taken to the facility after his fever did not subside, the officials said.

The minister will undergo tests to ascertain whether he was still infected with COVID-19 or having other medical problems for which he was not recovering, he said.

Chattopadhyay had tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, the official said.

(Source link)

Desk

See author's posts

Share
Facebook Twitter Pinterest Linkedin

You May Like This --

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Kolkata Updates

Kolkata Updates Sports

Women Empowerment in the field of Cricket: TCL Women Cricket Season 2

3 min read
Kolkata Updates National News

COVID-19 Positive Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay Admitted to the hospital

1 min read
Kolkata Updates

CINI to Aware, Sensitize and Response to COVID-19

2 min read
Fashion & Lifestyle Kolkata Updates

Kareem’s Kolkata introduces new additions to its menu

4 min read
%d bloggers like this: