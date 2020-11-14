Ministry Of Muzik Launches Their Ambitious Project ‘Abol Tabol’Recited By Shri Soumitra Chattopadhyay

Ministry Of Muzik, the new and most sought after YouTube channel for music and performing arts, today announced the launch of Sukumar Ray’s ‘Abol Tabol’ in an audio visual format. Conceptualised and designed by Mr. Shiladitya Chaudhury, the living legend, Shri Soumitra Chattopadhyay has recited all the 53 rhymes, which is considered to be a masterpiece in Bengali literary sphere. ‘Abol Tabol’ is being jointly presented by the leading real estate company of Eastern India, Eden Realty Ventures Pvt Ltd.

A webinar was arranged to announce the launch of this 4 part series of ‘Abol Tabol’. The first episode will be available on Children’s Day, 14th November, 2020 in the Ministry Of Muzik’s YouTube channel. The launch was attended by the national award winning film director, Mr Sandip Ray and Mr Biswadeep Gupta, Director – Marketing, Eden Realty ventures Pvt Ltd along with Mr Shiladitya Chaudhury.

“For me personally, ‘Abol Tabol’ is a labour of intense passion and love. It will not be an exaggeration to say that the audience were eagerly waiting for this unique initiative ever since we announced it. We grew up reading ‘Abol Tabol’ and it has become an integral part of our lives even today. Though we chose Children’s Day for the release, ‘Abol Tabol’ is not just for children, it can be enjoyed by any person of any age. I had a deep desire of presenting ‘Abol Tabol’ in an audio visual format featuring none other than Shri Soumitra Chattopadhyay, so that it creates a great archival value and remains forever for the coming generations to enjoy”, said Mr Shiladitya Chaudhury, Director, Ministry Of Muzik.

“It is true that if you are a Bengali your childhood is incomplete without Sukumar Ray’s ‘Abol Tabol’. It will continue to entertain and educate every generation. We are very happy to be a part of this unique initiative initiated and heartily congratulate Ministry Of Muzik’s entire team for putting all their efforts to present such a fantastic concept. We have joined hands to promote the project as ‘Abol Tabol’ does not only evokes nostalgia but also even till date is equally popular amongst the current generation. I am sure that Legendary Shri Soumitra Chattopadhyay’s incredible recitation, will arrest the attraction, interest as well as encouragement from the audience”, said Mr Biswadeep Gupta, Director -Marketing, Eden Realty Ventures Pvt Ltd.

“It is indeed a moment of pride for us when the thespian Shri Soumitra Chattopadhyay agreed to do the project. We had goose bumps during the recording session, which was completed in 2 consecutive days. Watching Soumitra Babu recite the rhymes with great enthusiasm was quite an overwhelming experience”, added Mr Chaudhury.

“Abol Tabol” is now available in the Youtube Channel of Ministry Of Muzik. The first episode will feature rhymes like Gnof Churi, Kath Buro, Khichudi, Sawt-Patro & Ganer Gnuto among others. The remaining 3 episodes will be launched in subsequent weeks.

“Abol Tabol” is produced by Ministry Of Muzik, the production is managed by Som’s Harmony Production. Palas Tarafdar is the DOP while Saurav Patra of Mandrake Designs has edited the entire video. Som Chakraborty has done the Background Music & Foley Music and Rajib Mukherjee has recorded the sound for the production.

