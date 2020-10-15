Ministry Of Muzik Releases The Teaser Of Shri Soumitra Chattopadhyay’s Recital Of Abol Tabol For The First Time With Animation VFX

Sukumar Ray’s ‘Abol Tabol’ has enthralled generations of children, youths and adults with its lucid language layered with oodles of humour. This literary creation is embedded into a Bengali’s life throughout their growing up years and beyond. These limericks are considered a landmark in the literary field. For the first time, Ministry Of Muzik, the new YouTube channel which promises to provide quality music and content, decided to present Abol Tabol in an audio visual format featuring the legend, Shri Soumitra Chattopadhyay. The teaser of ‘Abol Tabol’ was launched today in the Ministry Of Muzik’s youtube channel.

Shri Soumitra Chattopadhyay like a rejuvenated soul, recorded all the 46 titled & 7 untitled rhymes over a span of two days at the Film Services studio in Kolkata. The video made will be further edited with stupendous animatic improvisations and will be released from Ministry of Muzik’s platform on the upcoming Children’s Day ie 14th November, 2020. The project is entirely conceptualized by Mr Shiladitya Chaudhury, Founder & Director of Ministry Of Muzik, who put in all hefty efforts to make the entire production happen.

“Abol Tabol always transports me to my fond childhood memories of having them read to me my mother and grandmother. It has become a constant companion of me over the years. By presenting Abol Tabol we had tried to revive the nostalgia of childhood memories and to gift the audience a kind of classic which is incomparably brilliant in its richness of emotions. The Legend, Shri Soumitra Chattopadhyay was the best and the only choice to recite and do justice to these works. This journey of recording the finest of creation of Ray was a memorable experience. “, said Mr. Shiladitya Chaudhury, Founder-Director, Ministry of Muzik.

Sri Soumitra Chattopadhyay will be seen commenting in the teaser that when he breaths his last, he would like to take ‘Gitabitan’ along with ‘Abol Tabol’ with him. This finetunes his likeness towards ‘Abol Tabol’, the literary work that will soon touch its centenary. It will not be an exaggeration to say that audience will surely wait for this beautiful piece of archival work that will be released soon on Ministry Of Muzik’s platform. The wait starts now.