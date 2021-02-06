Mir Jafar called his father-in-law and wife Shovan, warning of investigation if he came to power. Sovan Chatterjee Threatens His Wife and Father in Law | kolkata

On this day, however, there was enough tension surrounding the Shovon-Baishakhi road show at Maheshtala

#Kolkata: BJP leader Shovan Chatterjee attacked his wife and father-in-law as Mir Jafar while holding a road show in Maheshtala. On this day, Shovan Chatterjee held a road show with his father-in-law and girlfriend Baishakhi Bandyopadhyay in the area of ​​Maheshtala Trinamool leader Dulal Das. On this day, however, the grassroots activists showed black flags and brooms to Shovon and Baishakhi

Attacking his wife and father-in-law, Shovan said, “People know Dulal Das from where. She and her daughter are the eldest Mirzafar 7 If you see my back hurts He has occupied all the godowns Don’t give me a penny If you have so much power, don’t bring the girl to your house I am divorced, if there are so many complaints, why are you going to court? Is there a problem? I will stop worrying. ‘

Not only that, Shovon warned that if the BJP comes to power, Mahesh Das will also be investigated. Taking Baishakhi aside, Shovon said, ‘Many excuses have to be given to people in many ways ‘

On this day, however, there was enough tension surrounding the Shovon-Baishakhi road show at Maheshtala Trinamool supporters crowded along the road leading to the road show Demonstrations were held with black flags in their hands The broom is also seen in the hands of women In the end, however, there was no conflict between the two sides The BJP’s road show ended with tight police security

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published:February 6, 2021, 5:08 PM IST

