Misti Academy- Ushering in a revival of Bengal’s heritage of sweets

Bengal has a very rich tradition and heritage of sweets. Almost each district has more than one variety of sweets identified with that region.The recent tussle between Bengal and Odisha about GI tag for Rossogola is fresh in the minds of sweet lovers. Even the present State Government has been branding Bengal as the sweetest part of India for the past few years.

Post graduate in Economics from University of Delhi, and a student of Amartya Sen, Robin Ghosh, is an Economist, Management and Communications Consultant. He is also a serial entrepreneur and Start-up Specialist.

Robin has curated many projects, and is considered to be a pioneer of Bengal Television Industry. Infocom, a multi-media company set up by Robin, created innovative television serials which unfolded many genres of television software.

Robin has now decided to set up Bangla Misti Academy under sponsorship from Santiniketan Society for Youth Empowerment, a non-profit and non-governmental organization aimed to preserve the heritage of sweets of Bengal, and create employment opportunities for young men and women.

To achieve this objective, Bangla Misti Academy plans to collaborate with www.banglamistionline.com , an online marketing unit to protect & preserve the heritage of Bengali sweets and desserts, and sensitize entrepreneurs and skill workers regarding the scientific process of Misti making.

Bangla Misti Academy has taken up the challenge of rediscovering the traditional sweets of Bengal and re-branding them to a national and global platform.

Bangla Misti Academyis involved in the process of upgrading skills of existing craftsmen regarding the use of raw materials, technology and equipment for innovation. The academy shall motivate young men and women to set up Misti shops and production centres. The training programme will cover short-term Certificate Programs As well as Diploma in Misti making.

In Robin Ghosh’s words, “our objective shall be to protect and preserve the heritage of Bengali sweets and desserts by creating a pool of industry trained skilled craftsmen. We shall sensitize the stakeholders about hygienic norms and processes, sensitize entrepreneurs and skill workers regarding scientific process of Misti making and desserts along with knowledge imparting about latest food making technology, quality control techniques and processes. Another aspect would be knowledge sharing about modern packaging, modern management tools, techniques, and management systems, about food laws and a complete array of consultancy.”

Through Robin Ghosh’s dream of popularizing sweets from Bengal, the state is likely to witness a revival of tradition and heritage, and quite easily the sobriquet of MISTI MAN of Bengal sits pretty in Ghosh.