Mitron joins hands with INA Trust to mark the commencement of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s 125th Birth Anniversary celebrations

As the nation gears up for a year-long commemoration of the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Boseon January 23, 2022, Mitron, the leading Indian short format video app, unveiled a campaign titled #Netaji125. Aimed at celebrating the life of the ‘Patriot of Patriots’, the campaign pays tribute to one of the foremost and most prominent freedom fighters in India’s independence movement. Mitron has partnered with INA Trust – founded to perpetuate the memory of Subhash Chandra Bose by sharing his ideology and philosophy with the youth of India.

The core objective of the INA Trust is to promote the fundamental principles embodied by Netaji like patriotism, nationalism, self-discipline, and social service amongst today’s youth. Through this initiative, INA trust aims to empower the next generation so that they may work towards building an independent India in keeping with the vision of Subhash Chandra Bose.

As part of this campaign, Mitron users and well-known personalities have created videos on various aspects of Netaji’s life. Within a few hours of the campaign launch, Mitron users have created some unique videos using #Netaji125. The intriguing videos discuss the relevance of Netaji’s ideologies in today’s society, which includes various conspiracies around his death and if he actually survived the plane crash. Many users have also taken to the platform asking ‘What if Netaji was alive today?’.

Commenting on the campaign, Shivank Agarwal, CEO and Co-founder of Mitron said: “As we begin the celebration for Netaji’s 125th birth anniversary in 2022, Mitron reinforces his bravery and love for India through the #Netaji125 campaign. We are honoured to partner with the INA Trust and run this campaign to pay our respects to one of the greatest freedom fighters ever. This is also a wonderful opportunity to have India’s youth pay homage to Netaji with their take on various aspects of his life. Seeing the tremendous reactions from users has further validated our movement to raise awareness of Netaji’s life journey.”

Brig (Retd) R. S. Chhikara Chairman of Netaji Subhash Bose-INA Trust said: “We endeavour to take Subhash Chandra Bose’s vision across the country and to showcase his vast contribution towards securing the independence of India. His 125th birth anniversary is a momentous occasion that allows us to manifest his legacy to one and all and keep his memory alive. We are pleased to be associated with Mitron for this campaign that shares our ethos. Mitron is a perfect match for us to reach and engage with today’s youth across the nation through a medium of their preference.”

The on-going campaign will conclude on Republic Day, 26th January 2021.

About Mitron TV: Launched in April 2020, Mitron is a short-format video app that allows users to create, upload, view, and share one-minute videos. Founded by young entrepreneurs Shivank Agarwal and Anish Khandelwal, the ‘Made in India’ app was launched to support and showcase local talent across categories and to provide short-form entertainment to Indian smartphone users. In just a few months, the app has crossed 40+ million downloads on the Android Play Store and has 9 billion video views per month. Recently, Mitron raised USD 5 million, in a fund-raising round, led by Nexus Venture Partners, 3one4 Capital and other angel investors like Deep Kalra (MakeMyTrip), Amrish Rau(Pine Labs), Jitendra Gupta(Jupiter Money) and others.