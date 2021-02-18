Navigation
MKM to celebrate Shivaji birth anniversary today
National News

MKM to celebrate Shivaji birth anniversary today

2 min read


The Maratha Kranti Morcha on Thursday said it will celebrate Chhatrapati Shivaji’s birth anniversary across Maharashtra on Friday irrespective of the state government’s guidelines restricting gathering of over 100 people in view of the pandemic.

MKM general secretary and chief coordinator Rajendra Kondhare told The Indian Express, “The celebrations have already begun with the same fervor as it was in the past. MKM activists organized processions across the state. Some groups carried the Shiv Jyoti to Shivneri Fort, the main abode of great warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. ”

However, Maratha leaders across party lines have appealed to its activists to observe the occasion peacefully.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will visit Shivneri Fort in Raigad district and participate in the annual function that has been scaled down. Only 100 prominent leaders and officials will be allowed to attend the official function. But later, it will be opened to people with Covid-19-related restrictions in place. BJP MP Sambhaji Raje will attend the Shivneri Fort event.

MKM leaders have expressed concerns over the government’s resolution. According to Kondhare, “On one hand, the government has issued a circular, allowing 100 people to participate in the celebrations. On the other hand, the district collector has imposed Sector 144 in the entire Pune district. ”

The MKM and Sambhaji Brigade, along with local groups, have asked its activists through social media to start the celebrations on Friday morning. In several districts, processions and cultural events will take place.

Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has beefed up the police force in Raigad district and other parts of Maharashtra. The Shiv Sangram, led by Vinayak Mete, is proactively organizing the Shivaji Jayanti in the Marathwada region.

