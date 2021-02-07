Modi faces Shuvendu-Rajiv-Divyendu in Haldia, what is the matter with the Prime Minister with the three ….. | kolkata

The four heavy arms of the two heavyweight new BJP leaders, the Prime Minister pulled Rajiv-Shuvendu to the chest just to touch the pair of posts.

# Yellow: One is wearing a recent yellow Modi jacket. Another is wearing a blue Modi jacket. Net citizens are laughing and saying that they could not forget the blue and white color of the newly left team. Like the loot in the pair, the two former grassroots heavyweights became the center of attraction on the stage in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. When Narendra Modi’s helicopter hit the helipad ground of Haldia, two people were waiting from the stage. He got up on the stage with the Prime Minister. And there Kailash Vijayavargi had a talk with Rajiv Bandopadhyay, a newly ex-minister, a leader who had left the Trinamool, against whom his new ex-party wants to start an investigation into corruption.

The four heavy arms of the two heavyweight new BJP leaders, the Prime Minister pulled Rajiv-Shuvendu to the chest just to touch the pair of posts. Surrounding these three were BJP leaders like Dilip Ghosh, Mukul Roy, Kailash Vijayavargi and Rahul Sinha. Earlier, on January 26, Narendra Modi had a brief meeting with Shuvendu. There he placed his trusting hand on Shuvendu’s right shoulder. He said that he had heard the praise of Shuvendu’s work before. He kept all the information about her. Still keeps the news every day.

However, for the first time I met Rajiv Bandopadhyay in a blue-and-white Punjabi jacket. The Prime Minister also praised Rajiv Bandopadhyay’s work. However, seeing the two of them side by side, he reminded me once again that Bengali is what he wants. You have to work for him every day. He relies on Rajiv-Shuvendu. He reminded that. In a short meeting with Haldia, Modi explained that Rajiv and Shuvendu are going to be his generals in the Bengal polls. However, no one has spoken openly about this.

However, sources close to Rajiv Bandopadhyay said, “It is good to know that you have come with us. You have to work well. Don’t worry, everything will be over. I will keep you informed. Bengali will be ours. You have to work towards this goal.”



Seeing the crowd of Haldia, he praised Shuvendu’s organizational skills “It’s good to see so many people. We have to work well. I’ll see you again,” Shuvendu told Adhikari in a traditional tone. However, Shuvendu asked the Prime Minister for a non-violent, peaceful election. However, these two political personalities increased their interest in Modi in the political arena, but one of them was interested in Haldia today. Tamluk Trinamool MP Divyendu Adhikari. Although he sat on the stage of the official meeting with the Prime Minister. According to sources, Prime Minister Divyendu told Adhikari, “Do well.”

