Modi waives Rs 6 crore duty on 5-month-old baby Modi govt waives off Rs 6 crore tax for importing life-saving medicines for 5-month-old Teera | national

#NewDelhi: Tira Kamat, a five-month-old baby girl with a rare disease. Suffering from Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type 1 from birth. The cost of medicines is 16 crore rupees, coming from America, for which GST is 6 crore rupees. Ekaratti’s parents naturally lost their way! But Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself took a heartfelt step for Tira, waiving the entire GST on his own initiative.

In Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type 1, the affected nerve cells become completely paralyzed. There is no control over muscle movement. The main drug in this treatment is Zolgensma, which must be brought from America. In October last year and December this year, Tira Kamat’s parents informed the Prime Minister about their child’s illness and applied for GST exemption. They said on social media that the cost of the medicine is Tk 16 crore. But due to 23 percent import duty and 12 percent GST, an additional Tk 6 crore is being added. By combining all the grants, they have been able to raise 16 crore rupees.

Leader of the Opposition Devendra Farnovis has written to Prime Minister and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman requesting that all duties on the import of life-saving drugs in the case of Tira Kamat be waived. In response, Modi said imported life-saving drugs for Tira would be duty-free. Farnovis again sent a letter to the Prime Minister praising the Prime Minister’s move. “I sincerely thank the Prime Minister for his humane and prompt action to exempt life-saving drugs from import duties,” he wrote.

Published by:Rukmini Mazumder First published:February 11, 2021, 2:02 PM IST

