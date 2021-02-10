Moneycontrol tops digital platform in budget coverage | Moneycontrol reigns as the No1 digital destination for Budget Day coverage tc pb | national

Navigation
According to some experts, Moneycontrol’s budget coverage does not only cover live updates or highlights. In addition to these, the details of the budget, expert opinion and many other issues have been analyzed in detail. And this success has come because of it!

#NewDelhi: On February 1, the Union Budget was presented by the Ministry of Finance. The country’s media has worked day and night on that formula. Attempts have been made to make the incomprehensible aspects of the budget easier to reach the readers-listeners-viewers. This time Moneycontrol won the title of the best in that race. The news agency broke all previous digital traffic records in Budget Day coverage.

Moneycontrol has virtually cornered competitors in the race for budget coverage. According to figures published on SimilarWeb, Moneycontrol saw 21 percent, 7 percent and 107 percent more digital traffic than The Economic Times, LiveMint and Financial Express, respectively.

According to Binoy Prabhakar, Executive Editor, Moneycontrol, one of the biggest events in the country every year is the announcement of the Union Budget. With that in mind, Moneycontrol’s team is always ready to give readers a better experience and service. In this case, all the journalists, editors, designers, product managers of Moneycontrol have all worked together. A special plan was taken keeping in mind the budget 2021. Everyone has worked day and night for that goal. The difficult issues of the budget have been made as simple and general as possible. In addition to writing, visual graphics and videos have been provided. With this success, the combined efforts have paid off.

With the budget in mind, the news agency has also interviewed experts from various corporate sectors and major economic organizations in the country. While covering the budget, several experts including Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur, Finance Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey, Expenditure Secretary TV Somanathan were interviewed. At the same time, exclusive interviews were conducted with the country’s top corporate lawmaker Zia Mody, economist Ashish Shankar and Motilal Oswal. In addition to this, this year’s budget coverage has been made more attractive by using various types of smart visual cards.

Published by:Piya Banerjee

First published:February 10, 2021, 3:56 PM IST

