Monkey Bar, Kolkata, Is In ‘Full Swing’This Cricket Season!

Nothing unites us all quite like a good game of cricket! From Chennai’s Fiery Kings to the Devils of Delhi, there is no game that brings out the passion quite like India’s favourite sport. Cricket season is finally here and Monkey Bar, Kolkata, your favourite gastro-pub, is open, offering both dine-in and delivery service! The epic cricket tournament is back, and so are the fans, the frenzy and the fun! Monkey Bar is batting “Full Swing” from September 19 to November 8, 2020 in Kolkata with a Menu of the Match with all-rounder’s specials that run at great rates. Featuring superstar dishes from every region and team, and special deals on cocktails and premium alcohol, that is sure to bowl you over. Gorge on specials from this Menu of the Match selection of regionally inspired dishes that brings out the flavours of each team’s city with that quintessential Monkey twist. Bring your A-game to Monkey Bar Kolkata on match days or order in if you prefer to watch the game at home! A run up to your favourite gastrobar for live screenings and a lively vibe that’s perfect for the game. This cricket season, Monkey Bar, Kolkata’s cricket mania is in “Full Swing” and complete offering available for dine-in and delivery (only food) via Swiggy and Zomato. So, log on and order in your favourites or swing by Monkey Bar, Kolkata to cheer your team in person. We’re maintaining all prescribed hygiene protocols and social distancing measures so you can enjoy the match in safety and comfort.

We’re celebrating the spirit of cricket, the men who play the game, and the fans who make it all exciting, with a regional inspired menu and special deals on cocktails and drinks. Monkey Bar’s all-rounder special menu features superstar dishes from each playing region. Mumbai’s mean streets gives you Calamari Koliwada-tempura fried calamari served withgreen chili aioli; Kolkata gives you a plateful of Jhuri Aloo Bhaja Chaat– a mix of avocado, jhuri aloo bhaja, kala channa, khatti-meethichutney topped with farsan. For Bangalore fans we have Kori Kempu – a chicken currymade fromMangalorean masala, yoghurt, green chilies and tempered with curry leaves accompanied by lacy Neer Dosa with a curry leaf ghee emulsion. Delhi bowls the Red Pepper Chicken Makhani– Dungaar chicken tikka in a rich red pepper makhani gravy served with an aromatic saffron and basil pulao. There is something for every die-hard fan – Chennai inspired Crab Bajji which is a spicy combination of spiced crab meat, fiery chilies, curry leaves served with Thengaor coconut Chammanthi Podi and Vankayam (Onion) Chammanthi. Also, on the list are Rajasthan’s Truffle & Pea Kachori, Hyderabadi Dal Gosht with a side of Ladi Pao and Fish Amritsari for our Punjab team fans. So, join the fun and games at Monkey Bar Kolkata this season.

Throw in a few drinks from the special priced signature cocktails menu, including Mangaa, Sip Me Tender, Hipster Smash and other signature cocktailsor order from the wide variety of premium alcohol at incredible prices during ‘Rush Hour’.‘Rush Hour’ between innings, offers special deals on select alcohol brands and cocktails! Cheer for your teams as Monkey Bar turns into a cricket stadium. Howzat for a whole lot of fun?

Quick Facts:

MONKEY BAR KOLKATA

#901 A, Fort Knox, 6, Camac Street, Kolkata- 700017. Open: All Days of the Week: 12 noon to 11 pm

Facebook/ Instagram/ Twitter: @Monkeybarkol

Dates:Sept 19 to Nov 8, 2020

Wallet Factor:Average Meal including drinksfor two INR 1,500/- plus taxes

Small plates(Food): Starting from INR 275 + taxes onwards

Drinks: Rush Hour Menu offers 1 for 1 on cocktails and select alcoholic beverages