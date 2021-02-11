More terrible floods may be in Uttarakhand! Exciting video geologists 6 Uttarakhand may cause more floods says Geologist spots lake formation at Rishi Ganga disaster zone | national

Navigation
Uttarakhand may cause more floods says Geologist spots lake formation at Rishi Ganga disaster zone

The horror of last Sunday’s catastrophic disaster has not yet been overcome In this weather, Dr. Naresh Rana, a geologist at Garwal University, sounded the impending danger signal.

#Dehradun: The horror of last Sunday’s catastrophic disaster has not yet been overcome Glacier eruptions in the Tapoban-Rani area of ​​Chamoli district have caused massive flooding in the Dhauli Ganga and Alaknanda rivers. Starting from the surrounding villages, the Rishi Ganga power project was washed away

The memory of Kedarnath eight years ago has returned to Uttarakhand In this weather, Dr. Naresh Rana, a geologist at Garwal University, sounded the impending danger signal. He says more than one flood is waiting in Uttarakhand

After inspecting the flood-hit area, Dr. Rana posted a video while standing on the spot Journalist Kabita Upadhyay 8 tweeted that video It’s like a terrifying video of a geologist He says, blockage is seen in the sage Ganga of Chamoli due to snowfall Which could break at any moment and create more flood situation It could also have an impact on ongoing rescue operations in the area Runner’s application authority should immediately conduct a survey on the actual length of this lake

The death toll from a glacier eruption in Uttarakhand has risen to 36 and 204 people are still missing. Of the bodies recovered, 10 have been identified, 24 have not been identified yet Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla sat in the meeting He reviewed the progress of rescue and relief work in the NTPC hydropower project in a joint effort of the central agency and the Uttarakhand government agency.

February 12, 2021, 12:49 AM IST

