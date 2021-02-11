More terrible floods may be in Uttarakhand! Exciting video geologists 6 Uttarakhand may cause more floods says Geologist spots lake formation at Rishi Ganga disaster zone | national

The horror of last Sunday’s catastrophic disaster has not yet been overcome In this weather, Dr. Naresh Rana, a geologist at Garwal University, sounded the impending danger signal.

#Dehradun: The horror of last Sunday’s catastrophic disaster has not yet been overcome Glacier eruptions in the Tapoban-Rani area of ​​Chamoli district have caused massive flooding in the Dhauli Ganga and Alaknanda rivers. Starting from the surrounding villages, the Rishi Ganga power project was washed away

The memory of Kedarnath eight years ago has returned to Uttarakhand In this weather, Dr. Naresh Rana, a geologist at Garwal University, sounded the impending danger signal. He says more than one flood is waiting in Uttarakhand

After inspecting the flood-hit area, Dr. Rana posted a video while standing on the spot Journalist Kabita Upadhyay 8 tweeted that video It’s like a terrifying video of a geologist He says, blockage is seen in the sage Ganga of Chamoli due to snowfall Which could break at any moment and create more flood situation It could also have an impact on ongoing rescue operations in the area Runner’s application authority should immediately conduct a survey on the actual length of this lake

Breaking, #UttarakhandDisaster:



<!– Loading… –>

Garhwal University geologist Dr Naresh Rana has spotted a lake formation on the Rishi Ganga. Could be dangerous for downstream areas. Relief efforts could be impacted. See video. pic.twitter.com/PVHbp13xDf – Kavita (pUpadhyay_Cavita) February 11, 2021

The death toll from a glacier eruption in Uttarakhand has risen to 36 and 204 people are still missing. Of the bodies recovered, 10 have been identified, 24 have not been identified yet Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla sat in the meeting He reviewed the progress of rescue and relief work in the NTPC hydropower project in a joint effort of the central agency and the Uttarakhand government agency.

<!– bharat matronay static ads start

bharat matronay static ads end –>



Published by:Subhapam Saha First published:February 12, 2021, 12:49 AM IST

<!–



First published:

–>