Most of the second dose corona vaccine is not coming! | coronavirus-latest-news

India ranks 8th in the world in corona recovery rate (97.31 percent) The news of the epidemic is as comforting as it is worrying, according to the Union Ministry of Health.

#NewDelhi: India ranks 8th in the world in corona recovery rate (97.31 percent) The news of the epidemic is as comforting as it is worrying, according to the Union Ministry of Health. Surprising statistics say that most people are not coming for the second dose of Coroid Vaccine (Covid-19 Vaccine)!

Last Saturday, 6 people benefited from the second dose of ‘Beneficiaries’ Which is only 4 percent of the first dose health workers and frontline workers! On January 17, the first Covid Vaccine Yajna in India began On that day 1 lakh 91 thousand health workers were vaccinated against corona But now the number is much less 6 Which is a matter of concern

The world’s largest immunization exercise against COVID-19 is in India. Follow the drug regulator’s recommendation to take the second dose within 28 days of taking the first dose But the lion’s share of those who have been vaccinated with the first dose are not coming for the second time.

The government has said that the vaccination of all Corona fighters must be completed by March 1 Keeping in mind the five-day “mop-up” program, Mandeep Bhandari, joint secretary at the health ministry, said vaccinations for health workers and frontline workers must be completed by February 20.

The death rate in India has started declining since October 1, 2020 At the moment it is below 1.5 (1.43 percent) Corona death rate in India is one of the lowest in the world India’s Covid-19 recovery rate is 97.31 percent, the highest in the world To date, the difference between active cases and recovery has been 1,04,64,164. “Health workers and frontline workers in the country have so far vaccinated 6.2 million people with the first and second doses of the vaccine. The second dose has been given since last Saturday.”

<!– bharat matronay static ads start

bharat matronay static ads end –>



Published by:Subhapam Saha First published:February 15, 2021, 1:58 PM IST

<!–



First published:

–>