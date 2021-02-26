Motera Test sparks meme fest as miffed fans seek refunds

As cricket buffs around the country erupted after India wrapped up the Pink Ball Test of the ongoing series against England in two days, there were many fans in host city Ahmedabad who were confounded and dismayed in equal measure.

With the Motera Test going into the annals as the shortest recorded in decades, hundreds who had booked tickets for the remaining three days, turned to their social media handles to express their anger and disappointment, even demanding refunds. Even as some miffed fans sought to get their money back, many got creative online by engaging in a meme fest.

In a remarkable turn of events, 17 wickets fell in less than two sessions on the second day at the refurbished and newly-named Narendra Modi stadium as India bounced back from being shot out for 145 in their first innings to roll England over for 81 in their second and knock off the paltry 49-run target with all 10 wickets to spare.

While the fans were bowled over by India’s impressive fightback, riding on a scintillating show from spin twins Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel, the outcome at Motera sparked a furious online debate on whether it bodes well for the future of Test cricket.

While many tagged BCCI and Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) to their posts, expressing concern over the early finish, others flooded BookMyShow with their queries, even asking what they should do next.

I had booked tickets for the 3rd day of India vs England. Now Test Match is completed on 2nd day itself .. You should provide refund .. Will you do?bookmyshow#INDvEND#PinkBallTest#bookmyshow – Rahul Parmar (ParmarRahuls) February 26, 2021

Team bookmyshow – do you have any resolution for the #INDvENG 3,4and5 days tickets? Are we going to get refund from CCBCCI ? or will be great if JayShah will allow to use same tickets for 4th Test match. DHAVAL7682 if you any suggestion! pic.twitter.com/fqpmu3Sn1C – Jiten Shah (j sj1ten) February 25, 2021

As happy as I am that India won this inside 2 days, I kept my 3rd day ticket

Hadd hoti hai yaar bc#INDvENG #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/j5aYks8DlJ – Tarun (ainkaintguy) February 25, 2021

At just 842 deliveries, it was India’s quickest Test victory in terms of bowled balls and fans simply couldn’t have enough of it, with one of them tweeting, “Yeh toh shuru hote hi khatam ho gaya (it got over in no time ) ”. Others shared memes poking fun at those who booked tickets for the weekend.

Test match or 2D / 2N Honeymoon package. – Trendulkar (reTrendulkar) February 25, 2021

Make a plan for Lonavala on weekends pic.twitter.com/aklUTTxUeb – Godman Chikna (Madan_Chikna) February 26, 2021

people who bought a ticket for 3rd test match now pic.twitter.com/MM1mrd7gmr – Ankit Mishra (yeOyeankitMishra) February 26, 2021

Refunds of tickets for the next 3 days will be credited to the Jan Dhan account of respective people. #INDvsENG – DJ 🎧 (jaydjaywalebabu) February 25, 2021

Motera test Chinese electronics 🤝

2 days hi chalte – Dheeraj Roy 🇮🇳 (dheerajmroy) February 25, 2021

People Who Bought Tickets For The Weekend #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/2aUXA9Oy02 – Dr Khushboo 👛 (@khushbookadri) February 25, 2021

Anyone who wants tickets for the 3rd, 4th & 5th day of this Test match will get a refund.#INDvsENG 👇🤪🤪🤣 pic.twitter.com/EFjZFigPQa – psychiatrist 👽 (@ Psychiatristo4) February 25, 2021

People who purchased the tickets of day 4 and 5 of this test match pic.twitter.com/YaBG9wWCNW – `(ourFourOverthrows) February 25, 2021

** People who have booked tickets for 2nd #INDvsENG test ** #Pitch 1st day 2nd day 3rd day pic.twitter.com/GbyASt3wef – 𝘂𝗽𝗿𝗲𝘁𝗶 (aura Gaurav_upreti2) February 25, 2021

Those who bought tickets of day 3rd, 4th and 5th. pic.twitter.com/YbwM0blUWV – Panchal Parth Navin (aDactoristic) February 25, 2021

People who have booked tickets for day 3rd

, 4th and 5th#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/6dbYapprwm – The_Sarcastic_Dude (uma kumaramo965) February 25, 2021

Le people who bought tickets for 3rd day of the test to Axar and Ashwin pic.twitter.com/lxPFvoAaWY – Apoorv (@ AppY20utd) February 25, 2021

When you have already booked tickets for 3rd, 4th and 5th day#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/08lZzsH4CQ – 🧛‍♀️ (us Ayushi_0410) February 25, 2021

#INDvsENG

When you waited 8 days for 3rd Test but it ended in 2 days pic.twitter.com/NwrOiwoI4o – Shivani (meme_ki_diwani) February 25, 2021

After Motera win, Virat Kohli-led team toppled Kane Williamson-led Kiwis to go on top of the World Test Championship (WTC) table with 71 percentage points.