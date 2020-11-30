Mothers of Bodoland rally behind Pramod Boro for a Dawn of Inclusive Development

Long tormented by divisive politics and underwhelming development, Bodoland is being swept by a wave of hope and optimism with the end of term of the previous council on 27 April 2020. Come December, people of the autonomous Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), which is currently under Governor’s Rule, will exercise their rights to elect a new Chief Executive Member.

Etched in the national consciousness as a troubled region in the east of India, Bodoland was established by the Amended Sixth Schedule of the Constitution in 2003, and compromises of four districts that 31 lakh people call home. Over the last 17 years, people in the BTR have waited patiently for a change, unfortunately with no substantial development or improvement in socio-economic status quo, a lot of promises have been left unfilled, leaving a lot to be desired.

Changing the status-quo

Since Independence, the eastern states have been languishing with an anaemic infrastructure forcing the diaspora to be displaced, with a section of the youth being lured by false hopes of power behind the veil of extremism, while many moved to the neighbouring states and metros hoping to find employment. Now, all of that is set to change with leaders digging their heels to empower the people with employment and a new leash of an inclusive development by uniting stakeholders of all caste, creed, and religion.

Former ABSU (All Assam Bodo Student Union) leader, Pramod Boro is a son of the soil who has been through the trenches. Juggling the role of being a student union leader and substantiating the family’s income with daily labour wages during his youth, Boro is intimately aware of the pains of the mothers of Bodoland who had to don the role of bread-earners after losing their husbands and sons to extremism.

Pramod Boro was one of the key signatories of the January Bodo Accord in 2020 that ended an era of insurgent dissent, paving the way for peace and democracy. This resulted in the youth shunning extremism and returning home. But the incumbent leadership of the Council felt short on their promise of rehabilitating the youth with jobs and businesses.

Pramod Boro, the former president of the All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU), was ‘unanimously’ elevated as the president of the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL)in February this year.

Empowerment at the grassroots level

Pramod Boro’s focus on uplifting the society from the grassroots level resonates with the hearts and hearths of the people. Boro’s recent campaigns have attracted large gatherings, particularly of women who see the merits of his focus on developing horticulture, agriculture, handloom, and handicrafts infrastructure across the BTAD.

“My son returned to the mainstream after the January Bodo Accord and has been engaged in animal husbandry ever since thanks to the support from Pramod Boro. I am sure that many youths like my son in our community will be able set up their own businesses,” said Gulap Narzary, a resident of Tamulpur.

Leveraging untapped resources

In a 2016 survey by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmer’s Welfare led by horticulture scientists, Dr B. Narasimha Rao and Dr G. Ravichandran, recommended palm oil plantation after studying the scope and prospects of the climate and soil in the BTC which covers an area of 8795 sqkm.

75 per cent of the people in BTC is dependent on agriculture, sericulture, dairy farming, and livestock rearing as their primary sources of income. Every year, farmers cultivate 5,22,096 hectares of farmland to produce rice, pulses, oilseeds, cotton, jute, turmeric, and ginger. In addition to empowering farmers with new-age farming equipment and infrastructure, developing the neglected MSME sector is one of the key agendas of Boro’s campaign.

“We will hold Janata Darbar every three months to discuss and resolve issues of the people.We will support and empower clubs and self-help groups with an amount of Rs 75, 000 to usher change at grassroot level. We will give more importance in increasing the amount of old age pension, widow pension and scholarship for the students as we believe in equal growth of all. To strengthen our agrarian economy, we will establish centres where agricultural equipment like power tillers, tractors, sickle, paddy grinding machine, among others will be available on rent for the people in all villages,” said Pramod Boro.