Mother’s Recipe Forays Into The Sauce Category With Desi Szechwan

Szechwan chutney an Indo-Chinese fusion sauce, has become a kitchen staple in India. The Szechwan chutney is adaptable beyond just being a condiment. This tasty yet versatile chutney adds a burst of flavours to various dishes and allows home cooks to experiment with fusion flavours. Mother’s Recipe under its subcategory called ‘Recipe’ has launched ‘Desi Szechwan chutney’, which marks the brand’s entry into international foods & global cuisine.

According to the “India Chinese, Hot & BBQ Sauces Market Outlook, 2023” report the overall market for Chinese, Hot and Barbeque Sauces in India is anticipated to reach more than 700 crores in the year 2022-23. Due to increasing customers’ appreciation for different cuisines, increased retail consumption, easy availability of sauces and many such factors, the market has grown with a CAGR of more than 15% during review period starting from 2011-12 to 2016-17. The Chinese sauces include red chilli sauce, green chilli sauce, vinegar, soya sauce and Schezwan chutney. The share of Schezwan chutney which currently is more than 25% of the total Chinese sauce market is expected to increase in the coming five years.

Desi Szechwan chutney from the Recipe brand is a perfect blend of spices along with chillies, ginger, garlic and onions, which is an absolute treat to your taste buds. You can use this tasty chutney with almost anything and everything. It can be used as a dip or to stir fry, it can be added to rice, noodles or as a marinade for paneer or chicken.

Commenting on the product Ms. Sanjana Desai, Executive Director, Mother’s Recipe said “Recipe Sauces are the latest addition to our portfolio of food products. With this launch, we bring to you, a wide range of international flavours that will spice up and elevate your everyday meals. Recipe is a young brand that specializes in providing versatile options of exotic sauces for a wide range of culinary experiences. With Recipe Sauces, we intend to provide the consumer with the freedom & excitment of cooking and the ability to experiment with everyday food & the best taste and a lot of exotic flavours.We are focused on using only the best quality ingredients to give out the tastiest sauces in the market. It was also very important for me to ensure we do not add any MSG in the sauces we make”.

The company ensures that only the best ingredients and high standards of manufacturing are used for making our products. Our objective is to continue delivering the real taste of love, to millions around the world.

Recipe Szechwan chutney is available in an attractive, contemporary and premium looking packaging which is of 250g Bottle. The product is already available in Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Delhi NCR, Ahmedabad, Vadodara and Surat cities and will be launching in other cities very soon.