Moving train Coaches Detached: Bandra-Ramnagar Express was running at high speed, suddenly opened and the whole room fell off, then | affects services on western line | national

The Bandra Terminus-Ramnagar Express was then speeding to Yogeshwari station. Suddenly a whole compartment of the moving train opened from the engine. Train passenger safety in question in horrific incidents.

#Bandra: It was half past five in the morning. The Bandra Terminus-Ramnagar Express was then speeding to Yogeshwari station. Suddenly a whole compartment of the moving train opened from the engine. Railway passenger safety is in question in this horrific incident on Thursday morning. Passengers of local and express trains on Mumbai’s Western Railway Suburban Network were the ultimate victims of the day-long shutdown. Transportation of goods was stopped for a long time. However, there is only one relief, it has been possible to avoid a big danger as there is no one on the train. Otherwise, hundreds of passengers would be in danger. On this day in the morning there was a sudden loud noise all around. Many wake up and start looking for the source of the sound. Then came the terrible events.

He was leaving Bandra Terminus at 5.10 am on Thursday for Ramnagar in Uttar Pradesh. According to the Mumbai Railway Authority, at 5.30 am, when the train was between Andheri and Yogeshwari stations, the rest of the train separated from the rear LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch). Sumit Tagore, public relations officer of Western Railway, said, “The compartment at the very end of the expressway was empty. It was possible to avoid major accidents.” However, widespread panic has spread among locals and commuters. They claim that if this had happened in the case of a passenger compartment, it would have been a fatal situation. Many people would have died.

Meanwhile, railway officials and engineers went there immediately after the incident. The train started at 8.40 am after refilling the room. However, this same incident happened again on this day. Between Naigaon and Vasai Road, the train derailed again at 6.18 am. However, the room was no longer attached to the train. The train left for the destination without that bogie. Later another engine went and took the train to the railway yard on Vasai Road.

Published by:Shubhagata Dey First published:February 12, 2021, 11:40 AM IST

