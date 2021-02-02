Navigation
Mr. Milind Nare, CFO, Arohan gets conferred the Best CFO – BFSI (Large) Awards, 2020
In a significant achievement, Mr. Milind Nare, Chief Financial Officer, Arohan Financial Services Limited, part of The Aavishkaar Group, gets recognized as the Best CFO – BFSI (Large) for the year 2020, at the 8th edition of CFO Summit & Awards, 2021.

 

The recognition is a testimony of the best-in-class management group at Arohan, governed by the Reserve Bank of India and guided by the eminent members of the Board. Mr. Nare is a seasoned finance professional with over 27 years of experience spanning the entire gamut of finance and at Arohan, is directly responsible for Financial Management, Treasury Management, Audit & Taxation, Regulatory Compliance, Legal and Secretarial verticals. Over the years, he has played key roles in crisis management & stabilizing financial operations in Arohan, post demonetization, managing the transition to GST & digitization by moving into Core Banking, managing portfolio quality, navigating the organisation through disturbed geographies and achieving financial stability during the global pandemic.

