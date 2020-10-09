Mr. Sanjay Aggarwal, Mr. Pradeep Multani & Mr. Saket Dalmia have respectively taken over as President, Sr. Vice President & Vice President of the PHD Chamber of Commerce & Industry

Mr. Sanjay Aggarwal, Chairman & CEO of Paramount Cables Group; Mr. Pradeep Multani, Chairman, Multani Pharmaceuticals Limited, , and Mr. Saket Dalmia, Managing Director, PG Industry Limited, have taken over as President, Senior Vice President and Vice President, respectively of PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry following the conclusion of its 115th Annual Session.

Prior to becoming the President of the Chamber, Mr. Aggarwal, a graduate from Shri Ram College of Commerce, has received numerous prestigious awards over the past 34 years including the National Small Industry Award 1984 awarded by the President of India; Entrepreneur of the Year Award 1994 by All India Manufacturers Organization; Niryat Shree Award 2008-09 by FIEO; numerous Star Exporter Awards by EEPC over the years; Major Donor Award 2017 by Rotary Foundation of Rotary International; Award for Innovation in Cabling Solutions in 2019 by Rail Analysis India Summit and Certificate of Appreciation for Commitment & Dedicated Service Award 2020 by Rotary Club of Delhi Central.

Mr. Pradeep Multani, Senior Vice President – PHD Chamber, an Economics & Law Graduate from Delhi University and has more than 40 years of experience in the field of Ayurvedic & Unani Medicines sector and has been Chairman of Eighty One year’s young, multi-crore Ayurveda & Unani Company for more than 30 years. Mr. Multani, a stalwart of the AYUSH industry is trying his best to promote Traditional systems of medicines across the world by addressing different seminars and sensitizing various embassies and other international delegates, and doing advocacy on different issues on behalf of the Industry.

Mr. Saket Dalmia, Vice President – PHD Chamber, obtained his degree in business and finance from McDonough School of Business, Georgetown University, USA, and started his entrepreneurial journey after this return from the USA. Marble City is headquartered in Delhi; the company has several joint ventures with cutting-edge global façade products and felicitated as one of the 100 fastest growing export houses from India.

PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry is honored to have such dynamic leadership for the year 2020-2021. PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry along with its leadership and members will always stand in full solidarity with all the offices of the government and will make every effort to make India Aatma Nirbhar.