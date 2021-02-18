Navigation
MSEDCL disconnects power supply to 36,169 customers in Pune Zone over unpaid bills
National News

MSEDCL disconnects power supply to 36,169 customers in Pune Zone over unpaid bills

2 min read


In the last two weeks, the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has disconnected power supply to 36,169 defaulters in Pune Zone who owe as much as Rs 89.55 crore. From April last year till date, a majority of the defaulters, who have not paid the power bills, are residential consumers.

Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad cities account for a total of 25 lakh consumers.

Pune Zone includes Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and rural areas of Haveli, Mulshi, Velhe, Ambegaon, Junnar, Maval and Khed tehsils. Of the 10.8 lakh consumers, a majority 8.9 lakh are residential consumers while 1.38 lakh are commercial consumers.

MSEDCL officials said the utility company had sent reminders and urged people to pay their bills, but these had little impact. After initiating this drive from February 1 and disconnecting the power supply, there has been some response, with defaulters paying up.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

MSEDCL authorities have urged consumers to pay the arrears as the offices will remain open over this weekend.

“We have no option but to disconnect the power supply,” said MSEDCL authorities. Till February 17, the MSEDCL had disconnected power supply to 19,388 consumers in Pune city and 9,885 in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

.



Source link

Desk

See author's posts

Share
Facebook Twitter Pinterest Linkedin

You May Like This --

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Kolkata Updates

Kolkata Updates

IPL Auction 2021, Moeen Ali: Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings England all-rounder Moin Ali | national

2 min read
Kolkata Updates

Husband and wife burned in the same cheetah! The family will be released within 6 months, watch the video Sindhi Bus Accident 8 months old Couple died cremation in same pyre | national

3 min read
Kolkata Updates

Unnao of that Yogi kingdom again, 2 Dalit girls killed in ‘poisoning’ rescued from the land!

3 min read
Kolkata Updates

This Petrol Pump Free Petrol in Tamil Nadu: Petrol Pump Offers Free Fuel For Children Who Recite Thiruvalluvar’s Couplets | national

1 min read
%d bloggers like this: