Navigation
MTV Splitsvilla X3: Rannvijay Singha and Sunny Leone play cupids
National News

MTV Splitsvilla X3: Rannvijay Singha and Sunny Leone play cupids

2 min read


If Indian dating shows are your guilty pleasure, get ready for another season of MTV Splitsvilla. On Tuesday, Sunny Leone shared the first promo of the dating show’s thirteenth season. Sharing the promo on Twitter, Sunny Leone wrote, “Gold or Silver – Cupid ka kaun sa arrow karega kise hit? The game of love will begin soon & things will change 2x faster this time with @rannvijaysingha and me !! ”

The video begins with Rannvijay Singha asking Sunny Leone about how two people fall in love, to which the latter replies, “Cupid’s arrows.”

Dropping a hint about the concept of the show, Rannvijay further reveals that MTV Splitsvilla X3 is based on Cupid’s gold and silver arrows, which as per the Greek mythology, signifies true love and lust, respectively.

Unlike the previous seasons, the contestants will be living in two different villas – Gold Villa and Silver Villa. The couples who find their match will be living in the Gold villa while others will be spending their days in the Silver villa.

This time, instead of their regular Goa, the makers of the show have shot the season in beautiful locales of Kerala. The teaser of the show also features some familiar faces. We meet Roadies Revolutions’ Kevin Almasifar and Ace of Space’s Nikita Bhamidipati.

MTV Splitsvilla X3, which marks Sunny and Rannvijay’s return as host, will air on MTV on Saturday at 7 pm from March 6th onwards.

.



Source link

Desk

See author's posts

Share
Facebook Twitter Pinterest Linkedin

You May Like This --

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Kolkata Updates

Kolkata Updates Sports

Women Empowerment in the field of Cricket: TCL Women Cricket Season 2

3 min read
Kolkata Updates National News

COVID-19 Positive Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay Admitted to the hospital

1 min read
Kolkata Updates

CINI to Aware, Sensitize and Response to COVID-19

2 min read
Fashion & Lifestyle Kolkata Updates

Kareem’s Kolkata introduces new additions to its menu

4 min read
%d bloggers like this: