Mumbai: 24-yr-old man held for trying to push woman under running train

THE BANDRA Government Railway Police (GRP) has arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly trying to kill a 21-year-old woman by attempting to push her under a running train.

Police said the accused was trying to befriend the woman since 2018, but she was refusing his advances. According to police, on Friday, the accused initially threatened to kill himself by jumping in front of the train at Khar railway station, but later he dragged the woman and tried throwing her under the running train. The woman received stitches to her head during the incident.

The incident took place at around 8.15 pm on Friday. Police said and the woman and the accused worked together in a firm in 2018 and since then he was trying to befriend her.

“The girl who is studying in a degree college and working simultaneously has been refusing his advances since then. Because of the harassment, she even left the previous organization after which she joined another firm in Andheri, ”said an officer, adding that the accused had earlier threatened to kill her due to which the 21-year-old approached Nirmal Nagar police station, where a non-cognizable offense was registered against the accused.

Police said on Friday, when the woman was leaving her office in Andheri, she got a call from Jadhav who told her that he wanted to meet her.

The 21-year-old dailled her mother’s number and asked her to come to Khar station to pick her up, police added.

“While the two were at Khar railway station, the accused approached the woman and said he wanted to talk to her in private after, to which the mother asserted that he could speak in front of her,” said an officer.

The accused then threatened to kill himself by jumping in front of the train, police said. “The CCTV footage shows that he even ran towards the tracks when the train was approaching the railway station, however the accused then turned back, ran towards the victim, dragged her and tried throwing her under the running train. But he did not succeed, and he escaped from the railway station, “said an officer.

The Bandra GRP officials were informed who then rushed her to the hospital. She sustained 12 stitches on her forehead and was discharged on Saturday.

The GRP registered a case of attempted murder and managed to locate the accused at his house in Wadala.

Police said the accused switched off his phone since the time of committing the offense, however after he switched it on, he was located in his house.

Senior police inspector Vilas Chougule said, “The accused was arrested on Saturday and has been remanded in police custody for two days.”