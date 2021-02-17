Mumbai High Court grants conditional bail to Nikita Jacob in Toolkit case national

He cannot be arrested for the next three weeks, the court said. However, he will have to appear in court in person and apply for further bail.

#Mumbai: The Mumbai High Court has granted relief to Nikita Jacob, accused in the Greta Thunberg ‘toolkit case’. The High Court granted him conditional bail Nikita got this relief in exchange for a personal bond of Tk 25,000. He cannot be arrested for the next three weeks, the court said. However, he will have to appear in court in person and apply for further bail.

During the hearing, the court ruled that Nikita had no political, religious or economic agenda. The court further said that on February 11, Nikita’s house was searched and various items were confiscated. Apart from that, the crime took place in another state, so the Bombay High Court said the case was not under their jurisdiction. Nikita’s lawyer said that Nikita did not have a single hand behind the design of the toolkit. As soon as Nikita is associated with this toolkit, she has done research only to spread awareness about agricultural law. Nothing more than that. He had no intention of spreading violence.

Nikita’s lawyer further said that the Mumbai High Court has granted her three weeks transit bail. Within these three weeks, Nikita will have to apply for anticipatory bail in a Delhi court.

Incidentally, Greta Thunberg, a well-known environmental activist, shared a toolkit on social media in support of the peasant movement in India demanding the repeal of agricultural laws. According to the Delhi Police, the toolkit was linked to the Republic Day violence on the streets of Delhi.



The people who made the toolkits are trying to create divisions in different societies, the Delhi Police said in a statement. They have been accused of spreading a toolkit against the government with a plan to create discontent in the minds of the common people

The Delhi Police Cyber ​​Cell has filed treason charges against Mumbai lawyer Nikita, environmental activist Disha Robi and engineer Shantanu Muluk for making the toolkit. 21-year-old environmental activist Disha has been arrested by the Delhi Police from Bangalore.

