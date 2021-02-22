Navigation
Mumbai Police likely to produce Ravi Pujari before MCOCA court today
National News

THE MUMBAI Police’s Crime Branch is likely to produce gangster Ravi Pujari before a special MCOCA court on Tuesday after getting his custody from Karnataka.

Last week, a Karnataka court had permitted Mumbai Police to take his custody after Senegal authorities permitted Pujari to be tried in cases registered against him in Mumbai.

An officer said a Mumbai Police team was in Karnataka to take his custody from prison, following which he will be brought to Mumbai by Tuesday morning and produced before the MCOCA court. The police will be seeking his custody in the Gajalee restaurant firing case of 2016, where one of his henchmen had fired a few rounds to scare the owner into paying extortion money to the gangster.

Pujari has a total of 49 cases registered against him in Mumbai. He was extradited from Senegal to India in February 2019 and has since then been in Karnataka, where he was being tried for the offenses lodged against him there.

