Mumbai Saga trailer: John Abraham’s aspiration to be the king of Mumbai meets Emraan Hashmi’s cop

The trailer of Sanjay Gupta directorial crime thriller Mumbai Saga is out. The film, set in the 1980s and 90s, chronicles the transformation of Bombay to Mumbai. It stars John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Amol Gupte, Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover and Rohit Roy.

In the Mumbai Saga trailer, John Abraham’s character Amartya Rao is out on the streets with the motive to rule the city. But it is not all easy for him with Emraan Hashmi’s cop dogging his every step. Before releasing the trailer, John Abraham had shared his character poster on Instagram where he described the film as, “The one who wants to RULE at all costs Vs The one who wants to STOP him, no matter what #MumbaiSaga begins in cinemas on 19th March. ”

The Mumbai Saga teaser earlier introduced John as a gangster who “rose from the streets of Bombay to rule Mumbai” while Emraan as a cop who “rose from the ghettos of Bombay to stop” his character, Amartya Rao.

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, who has films like Shootout at Lokhandwala, Jazbaa, Kaabil, Musafir and Zinda to his credits, seems to have once again created an intriguing drama for movie buffs.

Mumbai Saga was initially supposed to release in June 2020, but after the cinema halls were shut down during the pandemic, the release was delayed. There was also speculation that the makers were considering a digital release. Gupta, however, believed that his gangster saga is best viewed on the 70mm screen. He had written on Twitter, “And the more we see it & experience it every day the more convinced we are that it needs THEATRES. #MumbaiSaga. ”

Claiming that Mumbai Saga is his most ambitious movie till date, Gupta said in a statement, “25 years, 17 films later I had to give my audience something bigger and better. Mumbai Saga is by far my most ambitious film which needed a visionary producer. And I am grateful to Bhushan Kumar for putting his faith and might in it. It is a story that needs to be said on screen. “

Produced by T-Series and White Feather Films production, Mumbai Saga is slated for a release on March 19.