Mumbai Women Score Record By Beating All 23 Men In A 24-Hour Stadium Run Woman In Mumbai Sets Record | national

#Mumbai: In the 24-hour run, the Mumbai woman set a record by beating 23 male competitors. She is the first woman in India to set the record by running 193.60 km in 24 hours.

Preeti Lala is a yoga instructor by profession. A few days ago Aegis participated in a competition organized by Life Insurance. Everyone there was a male competitor with him. But at the end of the day, he lost them all and won the first prize. Parbinder Singh came second with him. He ran 154 kilometers in 24 hours.

After making such a record, Preeti said that this is not the first time that she has participated in such a 24-hour race before. But he could never run more than 100 km. This time too he thought something like that would happen. But he knew he played better than the rest. But he was worried about his performance from 1 to 4 at night. “When I saw someone say he had run 100km in 12 hours, I was worried,” he said. I thought I should be 50 km ahead of him. With that in mind, he started running.

In an interview with the Times of India, he said, “Whenever I saw that I had run 100 km, I never realized I could run this time.” I easily crossed 50 km.

The record-breaking woman’s dream of becoming a player was not short-lived. “I never thought I would be a player when I was in school,” he said. Sports Day was a holiday for me. But after becoming a girl, she started to change herself and decided to take care of her body. And from there this record started to be built.



He played the first 10 km race only 6 years ago. Since then he has participated in various races of 12 hours and 24 hours more than once.

Earlier in January, an Indian woman in Dubai set a record by recording 1000 songs in just 1000 days. After which his name appeared in the Golden Book of World Records.

Published by:Pooja Basu First published:February 10, 2021, 1:51 PM IST

First published:

