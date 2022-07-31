Menu
FFACE launched One Minute Original Music Videos from East of India for Instagram

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

FFACE recently launched One Minute Original Music Videos from East of India with 9 veterans from the music industry like, Bickram Ghosh, Jeet Gannguli, Rupam Islam, Rupankar Bagchi, Somlata Acharyya Chowdhury, Sahana Bajpaie, Joy Sarkar, Lopamudra Mitra, and Iman Chakraborty. These videos will be launched on Instagram from their respective profiles from 8th August.

These music videos shot in vertical 9:16 aspect ratio primarily for IG Reels, which is an entirely new concept and are directed by Baba Yadav. The videos feature Falaque Rashid Roy, Swastika Dutta, and John Bhattacharyya, in addition to the ace musicians mentioned above.

Neil Roy, Founder Director FFACE, is quite exited to bring in this never seen before project for the music lovers with the power packed musicians from the East.

