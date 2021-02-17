Muslim businessman from chennai has donated 1 lakh towards the construction of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya rc, 1 lakh rupees grant for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya Muslim businessman | national

A Muslim businessman has also come forward to give a message of harmony. A businessman from Chennai has donated one lakh rupees to build a Ram temple in Ayodhya. In addition, many people from Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have come forward for this financial donation.

#Chennai: Shri Panchabati Niranjani Akhra of Haridwar has donated Rs 21 lakh for the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. A Muslim businessman also came forward to give a message of harmony there. A businessman from Chennai has donated one lakh rupees to build a Ram temple in Ayodhya. In addition, many people from Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have come forward for this financial donation. It is learned that Muchi, who sewed shoes from day laborers, also donated as much as he could afford to build the temple.

There is also an opportunity to donate Rs 10 to Rs 1,000 to the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Pilgrimage (SRJTK) fund set up by the Center. As a result, many people have come forward to donate money to this fund. SV Srinivasan said. He is the chairman of the temple committee. In his words, “Every person we appealed to has come forward to donate money.” Similarly, the temple committee also requested YS Habib. As soon as he heard, he deposited Rs 1 lakh in the fund.

In Habib’s words, ‘There is no difference between Hindus and Muslims, and that is the whole message of harmony. I donated what I got out of my own love. Muslims in the country are branded as anti-Hindu. That hurts me a lot. ‘ Demanding a grant for a good deed, Habib said, ‘I have given a grant for the Ram Mandir, if not for any other temple. A problem of so many years has been solved.

According to KE Srinivasan, convener of Jagran Mancha in Chennai, many poor people have also come forward. He said that many people have donated even 10 rupees. Many small shop traders have also come forward. A Muslim tip seller sitting near the temple has also reportedly donated Rs 200 for the Ram temple. On August 5, 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Published by:Raima Chakraborty First published:February 17, 2021, 6:27 PM IST

