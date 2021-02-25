MVA govt in power because of Cong: Nana Patole

State Congress president Nana Patole on Thursday said that the three-party Maha Vikas Aghadi government is in power in Maharashtra because of the Congress.

The remark came a day after Congress ministers voiced unhappiness over poor allocation of funds to their departments by the state finance ministry.

Speaking to mediapersons, Patole said, “If Maha Vikas Aghadi government is in power in Maharashtra, it is due to the Congress. This is a very important aspect, which our alliance partners should not overlook. ”

“If Congress ministers are complaining about poor fund allocation compared to their counterparts in other parties, it is justified… There is nothing wrong on part of a Congress minister seeking equality in power share and fund allocation,” he added.

On Wednesday, Congress leader and Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat, along with other party ministers, had met Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

A senior cabinet minister said, “We have placed our financial requirements based on projects and programs before the finance ministry. But we sense that allocation of funds to Congress ministers are not in proportion to their demands. Even our elected MLAs are complaining that they are not getting funds as desired. NCP members and ministers have an upper hand on matters of funds. We have brought this to the CM’s and deputy CM’s notice. “

Earlier in the day, Patole had threatened to intensify the agitation against the Centre’s decision to hike petrol and diesel prices.