Myntra to change its logo after Police Complaint: Sparks the Meme Fest in the Social Media

By Sumana Das

Kolkata, January 31st, 2021: Online shopping website Myntra is set to change its logo due to a police complaint from a Mumbai- based social activist named Naaz Patel, the founder of an NGO called Avesta Foundation. She filed a complaint with the state cyber police in December last year, with the stipulation of removing the logo and calling for action to be taken against the company. The reason of filing such complaint against the logo is because according to Patel it resembles to a naked woman which is “insulting and offensive” towards women.

Mumbai Police’s cyber crime department later sent an email to Myntra, informing the E-commerce company about the complaint. Giving a response to the concerned complaint, the Flipkart-backed E-commerce giant has said that it will change its logo within a span of a month.

While the company’s yet to reveal its new logo, it has already started replacing its former signage on all platforms along with the website and app. Reportedly, Myntra has also issued printing orders for packaging material with their new logo.

After such incident, many netizens took this incident to social media platforms and make hilarious memes in order to convey the message that such complaints are grotesque mannered- doesn’t make any sense at all.

“We found that the logo was offensive in nature for women. Following the complaint, we sent an email to Myntra and their officials came and met us. The officials said they will change the logo in a month’s time,” DCP Rashmi Karandikar, Cyber Crime Department of Mumbai Police told Jagran English.

Founded in 2007, Myntra was acquired by Flipkart in 2014. The company later acquired fashion e-retailer Jabong in 2016. It has since grown to become one of the country’s biggest online fashion websites.