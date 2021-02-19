Naandhi movie review: Allari Naresh’s strong performance keeps this drama afloat

Naandhi cast: Allari Naresh, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Harish Uthaman

Naandhi director: Vijay Kanakamedala

Allari Naresh, who has done 50 films in just 10 years, has had his pick of the movies in the last half a decade. His filmography is a proof of how determined he is to choose content-driven projects. His choices are bound to work for him and his new release, Naandhi, is a case in point.

Directed by debutant Vijay Kanakamedala, Naandhi tells the tale of an innocent man Surya Prakash (Allari Naresh) who is wrongly convicted in a murder case and spends five years in prison. His life before his imprisonment and how he was set up for the crime forms the crux of the story. The director brings together all these elements to serve us an absorbing film.



While the director’s attempt to present the loopholes in our justice system is hardly novel, the way he showcases the same laws come to the rescue of the protagonist keep the audience engaged.

However, Naandhi is not a perfect film with its 141-minute. It runs a little longer than necessary and misses the beat a few times. However, what it lacks in terms of strong situations, it more than makes up with Allari Naresh’s top-notch performance. His sincerity in showcasing the character’s emotional struggle and thought process wins the audience’s empathy. The movie is out and his show.