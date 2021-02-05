Nabanna campaign thunder, scuffle! Police beat the side teachers with sticks Para Teachers Police Clash in Kolkata During Nabanna March | kolkata

Navigation
Nabanna campaign thunder, scuffle! Police beat the side teachers with sticks
Nabanna campaign thunder, scuffle! Police beat the side teachers with sticks

#Kolkata: Dhundhumar 7 centered on the rejuvenation campaign of the side teachers Subodh Mullick skoyare the protesters scuffle with police. The side teachers also broke the police barricade near Hind Cinema The complaint against the police baton charge by counter-demonstrators.

On this day, the side teachers called for a new campaign to demand stabilization of the salary structure They gathered at Subodh Mallick Square But the police prevented them from proceeding with the procession Protesters accused the side of the teachers, staff carried out unprovoked police on peaceful demonstrations. Several leaders of the organization were also detained RAF, Combat Force 8 reached the spot to handle the situation

In protest, the side teachers sat on the street and started protesting They claimed that their delegation would meet the Chief Minister, as assured by the police. But that promise was not fulfilled, on the contrary, the police beat the teachers Protesting side teachers said they would protest in the streets if not without the detained leaders of the organization. Top police officials came to the spot and tried to convince the protesting teachers

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh

First published:February 5, 2021, 3:44 PM IST

