Naked body of 9-year-old child recovered in Kolkata, strangled to death after sexual assault 9 year old girl killed after sexual assault in kolkata | kolkata

* Meanwhile, the outgoing councilor has also complained of murder after being tortured. The family alleges their daughter was raped and murdered. Jorabagan police have started investigation into the incident. Symbolic image.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘482038382136514’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);