Narendra Modi to visit Kevadia for national DG conference

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kevadia in Narmada for two days on March 5 and 6, to address the closing ceremony of the National Director-General (DG) conference on national security, being held at the Statue of Unity Tent city from March 3 to 6.

Last week Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane had visited Kevadia to oversee the preparations for the same.

Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and senior officials of the Ministry of Defense will stay in the Statue of Unity complex for three days, when it is expected to remain closed to the public.

Modi is expected to stay overnight at Tent City in Kevadia on March 5.

The venue will also host the two-day National Conference of Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) of the Ministry of Law and Justice at Tent City-II in Kevadia on February 27 and 28 where Justice MR Shah, Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta will be guests of honor.

Secretary, Department of Legal Affairs, Anoop Kumar Mendiratta will also visit Kevadia to participate in the conference which will host panel speakers such as Nihar Jamusaria of ICAI, senior advocates Porus Kaka, MS Syali and Presidents of Different Bar Associations of ITAT.