Apollo Hospitals commemorated its 42nd anniversary having touched over 200 million lives, earned trust across 185 nations and reaching over 19000 pincodes across India. As Apollo opened India’s first corporate hospital in 1983, it sparked a healthcare revolution having completed over 51 lakh surgeries and 27000 organ transplants through the four decades. Apollo has also trained over 11 lakh professionals significantly augmenting the skilled healthcare human capital in the country.

By creating trust in India’s healthcare quality, Apollo has made India a global destination for care, reversing the earlier trend of outbound patients. Dr. Prathap C. Reddy, Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group said, “When Apollo began in 1983, it was not just the birth of a hospital, but the birth of a movement. Over four decades, that movement has grown into a force that has touched 200 million lives, built trust across 185 nations, and redefined what is possible in healthcare. Our vision has always been to make world-class care accessible and future-ready. As India rises on the global stage, Apollo will remain a driving force, shaping healthier societies, advancing medical frontiers, and ensuring that families everywhere can look to the future with hope, health, and happiness.”

Apollo’s journey is deeply interwoven with India’s rising longevity and health standards. By reducing dependency on foreign care, raising clinical benchmarks across sectors, and expanding access to millions, Apollo has directly contributed to longer lives, stronger survival rates, and India’s reputation as a trusted global healthcare destination.

Dr. Preetha Reddy, Executive Vice Chairperson, said, “The strength of a nation lies in the health of its people. India’s doctors, nurses, and caregivers are the silent architects of progress. At Apollo, we have built not just hospitals, but human capital. When we invest in people, we invest in the dignity, resilience, and future of our nation.”

Dr. Suneeta Reddy, Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group, added, “Our growth has always been purposeful, with the patient at the core. From preventive care to advanced treatments, from digital health to research, every expansion has been built on trust, access, and impact. As India stands at the cusp of becoming a $5 trillion economy, healthcare must be its strongest foundation. Apollo’s mission is to ensure that quality care reaches in every corner of this country of 1.4 billion.”

Apollo has consistently changed the face of medicine in India and beyond with its pioneering firsts such as South Asia’s first Proton Cancer Centre, India’s first AI-Precision Oncology Centre, and the region’s first CyberKnife® Robotic Radiosurgery system. Today, Apollo leads with 28 advanced robotic platforms, AI-powered cardiovascular risk prediction, and augmented reality–assisted surgeries, making tomorrow’s medicine available today.

Dr. Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director – Apollo Hospitals added, “The future of healthcare will be borderless, personalized, and powered by exponential technologies. At Apollo, we are integrating AI, robotics, and digital platforms to not just treat disease, but to predict and prevent it. Imagine a world where every Indian has a digital health twin, where interventions are precise, affordable, and accessible in real time—that is the future we are building.”

As part of its continued commitment to bringing world-class care closer to people, Apollo has introduced the state-of-the-art Biplane Cath Lab—a cutting-edge system designed to diagnose and treat complex conditions with unmatched precision. Equipped with dual C-arms that capture multiple X-ray images simultaneously, the lab provides doctors with a detailed 3D view of organs and blood vessels, enabling minimally invasive procedures with enhanced accuracy and safety. This advancement is set to significantly benefit patients by reducing treatment risks, improving recovery times, and making advanced medical interventions more accessible in Eastern India, particularly for those suffering from strokes, heart diseases, and vascular complications.

Through Apollo 24|7, over 40 million Indians access teleconsultations, diagnostics, and pharmacy services anytime, anywhere. Beyond hospitals, Apollo Foundation’s Billion Hearts Beating and Total Health programs have reached 1.9 million vulnerable lives, reaffirming Apollo’s belief that healthcare is a right, not a privilege.