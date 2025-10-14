21st edition of NADAM is scheduled on 8th and 9th November

Tabla maestro and composer from the Benaras Gharana tradition and Sangeet Natok Academy Awardee Pt. Kumar Bose, who happens to be the President of NADAM, announced that the 21st annual assessment and cultural program of NADAM will be celebrated this year on 8th and 9th of November, 2025 at Mohit Moitro Mancho, Tala Park, Paikpara, in the memory of Acharya Biswanath Bose and Bidushi Bharati Bose.

This two day musical festival will be dedicated to Dada Guru Padmabibhushan Pandit Kishan Maharaj.

The assessment programme ‘Samkshe Siksh Samiksha’ which is initiated during this event in the presence of live audience to check the development that the students have done within a calendar year, is a unique initiative, which is not only transparent, but it boosts the confidence of the students to take their musical career ahead.

Born in April 4, 1953, Pandit Kumar Bose, Sangeet Natak Academy Awardee and the leading exponent of the tabla, belonging to the Benaras Gharana style of playing, began public performances at the age of 4 and started performing abroad at 14.

Pandit Bose gained fame for his performances with Pandit Ravi Shankar and he is equally regarded for his solo recitals.

He was initially trained by his father, Pandit Biswanath Bose, and later became a disciple of the legendary Pandit Kishan Maharaj.

Well known for his distinctive and flamboyant style of playing without compromising the traditional purity of his art form, his career has spanned more than four decades, and he has performed at major music halls worldwide, including the Royal Albert Hall in London, the Kremlin in Moscow, and Carnegie Hall in New York.

At home, he has been acclaimed and honored with the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, received in 2007 for his contributions to Hindustani instrumental music (Tabla), Sangeet Samman Award, awarded by the Doverlane Music Conference, Sankat Mochan Award and Vidya Vachaspati Award, received from Varanasi, Pandit Hridaynath Mangeshkar Award, received from Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar and he received the state award from honorable Chief Minister of West Bengal Smt. Mamata Banerjee.

On 8th November at NADAM, maestros like Pt. Debojyoti Bose & disciples, Paromita Chakraborty(Vocal), Gaurab Chakraborty ( Tabla Solo) and Pt. Sudip Chakraborty (Flute) will be performing.

On 9th November

Pt. Rajendra Gangan (Dance), Pt. Pravin Gaonkar (Vocal), Pt. Samar Saha ( Tabla Solo), Smt. Piu Mukherjee (Vocal), Nitish Purohit (Sarod), Monit Pal (Sarod), Ankita Sarkar (Sitar), Subhodeep Sinha (Sitar) and Pt. Kumar Bose will take the centre stage.

Sudhir Dutta, one of the key disciples of Pt. Kumar Bose, who is also an Industrialist and well known music director and director of many feature films will also perform Tabla recital at the do.